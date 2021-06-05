Driver for fined for using mobile phone while driving to change 'rubbish track' playing on device

Traffic police pulled the motorist over in the Ribble Valley.

The driver admitted using the mobile device, saying they only picked up the device to change a 'rubbish track' playing on its music streaming app.

Officers were unimpressed and issued an on the spot fixed penalty notice.