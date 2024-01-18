St Annes hit and run near Co-op shop leaves Lancashire Police hunting for driver
The pensioner was left injured in the road while the driver hurriedly left the scene.
A woman in her 90s was knocked down in a hit and run in St Annes on Wednesday (January 17).
Police and ambulance crews were called to Headroomgate Road, near the Co-op shop, where the pensioner was struck by a car at 3.39pm.
She suffered leg injuries and was taken to hospital, while the driver left the scene before police arrived. Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made but efforts are ongoing to try and trace the driver.
The force said it does not have a description of the car involved in the hit and run, but is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from around the time it happened to get in touch.
Police statement
A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a road traffic collision in St Annes.
"Our officers were called at 3.39pm yesterday (January 17) to Headroomgate Road at its junction with Heeley Road.
"They found that a car had been in collision with a pedestrian – a woman in her 90s.
"She was taken to hospital with leg injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car.
"If you witnessed the collision or were in the area and have dashcam footage from around the time it happened, please contact 101 or email [email protected] – log 0755 of 17th January 2024."