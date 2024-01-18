The pensioner was left injured in the road while the driver hurriedly left the scene.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman in her 90s was knocked down in a hit and run in St Annes on Wednesday (January 17).

Police and ambulance crews were called to Headroomgate Road, near the Co-op shop, where the pensioner was struck by a car at 3.39pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She suffered leg injuries and was taken to hospital, while the driver left the scene before police arrived. Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made but efforts are ongoing to try and trace the driver.

The force said it does not have a description of the car involved in the hit and run, but is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from around the time it happened to get in touch.

The pensioner was knocked down outside Co-op in Headroomgate Road, St Annes on Wednesday afternoon (January 17)

Police statement

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a road traffic collision in St Annes.

"Our officers were called at 3.39pm yesterday (January 17) to Headroomgate Road at its junction with Heeley Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They found that a car had been in collision with a pedestrian – a woman in her 90s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was taken to hospital with leg injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car.