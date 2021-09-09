Driver flees scene after car smashes into Blackpool letting agent

The motorist behind the wheel of a Nissan Micra fled after ploughing into DY Property Services, in Church Street, police said.

Firefighters were called to make sure nobody was trapped inside the wreckage, while police officers also turned up following the crash, which happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday (September 7).

Nearby workers told of turning up the next morning to find shattered glass and twisted metal strewn across the pavement.

The doorway at DY Property Services in Blackpool has been boarded after a car smashed into the building.

One said they were "shocked to see how much damage had been caused".

The doorway at DY Property Services, a letting agent and management firm, was boarded up this morning (September 9).

Nobody there was immediately available for a comment.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said no arrests had been made, with the case being investigated as criminal damage.

There was no suggestion the firm was deliberately targeted, she added.

The force did not say when asked whether the car had been reported stolen.

But inquiries were said to be still underway this morning and anybody with information was asked to call 101, quoting log number 0012 of September 7.

Two fire engines and crews from the nearby Forest Gate station spent around 30 minutes at the building, close to the junction of Liverpool Road, a spokesman said.