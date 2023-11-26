News you can trust since 1873
Driver flees after crashing a car into a hedge near dog walkers in Lancashire

Dog walkers were startled when a car ran across the pavement and crashed into a hedge.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th Nov 2023, 10:06 GMT
Police found the white vehicle lodged in a hedge, and blocking the pavement on a street in the Fylde.

The driver and their passenger fled the scene before officers arrived and recovered the car.

Fylde police posted on social media: “You and your passenger didn’t stick around to speak to us, so you’ll be getting a letter in the post.”