Driver flees after crashing a car into a hedge near dog walkers in Lancashire
Dog walkers were startled when a car ran across the pavement and crashed into a hedge.
Police found the white vehicle lodged in a hedge, and blocking the pavement on a street in the Fylde.
The driver and their passenger fled the scene before officers arrived and recovered the car.
Fylde police posted on social media: “You and your passenger didn’t stick around to speak to us, so you’ll be getting a letter in the post.”