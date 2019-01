Have your say

Police stopped a car in Blackpool earlier today on an MOT matter and ended up arresting the driver on suspicion of drug driving.

The suspect was taken to the resort's police station to await the results of a blood sample.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "It was meant to be a “words of advice” chat for the MOT expiring a few days ago.

"However, the smell of a leafy substance lead to a drug wipe and an arrest for drug drive.

" Now awaiting a blood sample at Blackpool custody."