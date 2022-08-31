From being stopped with no licence, for driving past patrols at nearly 100mph and for crashing when more than three times the drink-drive limit, take a take a look at where and why these vehicles were stopped ...
1. Erratic driving
This Mercedes was reported driving erratically on the hard shoulder of the M6.
The vehicle was stopped by police patrols in Caton Road, Lancaster where the driver failed a breath test with a reading of 102 at the roadside, and were arrested.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Failed test
This Ford was stopped in Morecambe Road due to the manner of driving.
It turned out that the driver had a provisional licence, no L plates fitted and was not being supervised by a qualified driver.
The man had also failed his practical driving test earlier that day, but decided to drive regardless.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. Pursuit
This recently stolen Jaguar X-Type drove past patrols on Eastway, Preston at high speed.
The vehicle failed to stop and was pursued until the occupants decamped and made off on foot.
Police dog Viper detained one of the occupants hiding in a bush and they were arrested.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. Crash
This two-vehicle RTC was reported to police abd the driver of offending vehicle was swiftly detained.
A roadside breath test for alcohol was conducted and positive sample of 125 was given - more than three times the legal drink-drive limit.
Photo: Lancs Police