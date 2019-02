Have your say

This was the scene after a car overturned in Blackpool.

Police arrested a woman after the vehicle ended up on its roof near the Queens pub on Talbot Road, Layton, on Friday night.

Blackpool police tweeted: "A female has been arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol this evening after a vehicle was involved in a collision with a parked car resulting in it ending on its roof on Talbot Rd.

"Thankfully nobody was injured in the collision,"