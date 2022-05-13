Drink-driver took car without consent and had no insurance or licence

A drunken man was tempted when he was given some car keys and asked to drive to a Blackpool all night garage to buy more booze.

By Simon Drury
Friday, 13th May 2022, 11:49 am

Jake Blunden, 24, did not ask who the keys belonged to.

It turned out they had been taken without the female owner's permission.

He was seen by police and arrested. Blunden, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, appeared before the town’s magistrates where he admitted taking the car without consent, disqualified driving and driving without insurance and being over the drink driving limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Read More

Read More
COURT NEWS: These are the latest cases heard by Blackpool Magistrates

He was given a three year ban and an eight week suspended jail term with 20 rehabilitation days.

Magistrates told him he had escaped prison because he had engaged on a rehabilitation course .