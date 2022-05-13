Drink-driver took car without consent and had no insurance or licence

Jake Blunden, 24, did not ask who the keys belonged to.

It turned out they had been taken without the female owner's permission.

He was seen by police and arrested. Blunden, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, appeared before the town’s magistrates where he admitted taking the car without consent, disqualified driving and driving without insurance and being over the drink driving limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He was given a three year ban and an eight week suspended jail term with 20 rehabilitation days.