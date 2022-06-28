A BMW that was “of interest" attempted to evade police on the M61 near junction 9 (Clayton Brook) on Monday (June 27).

The car was later spotted heading towards the M6 and the chase continued on the M55 westbound.

Police said the motorist sped through the 50mph roadworks at 120mph, driving dangerously past other road users.

As the motorist reached speeds in excess of 130mph, tactical pursuit and containment training (TPAC) plans were formalised for the end of the M55.

The vehicle was slowed near junction 4 (Marton) after a stinger was deployed, with patrol cars boxing the BMW in to finally bring it to a stop.

Once stopped at around 10.20pm, police found the driver was twice the legal drink-drive limit.

A drink-driver was arrested following a high-speed chase on the M55 (Credit: Lancashire Police)