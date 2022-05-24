Police pulled Rebecca Jenkins' car over near Squires Gate Lane, South Shore, a court heard.

Jenkins pleaded guilty guilty to drink driving at Blackpool Magistrates Court where her lawyer said she had only driven because she as living in fear of a violent ex partner.

She had been told the man had just been released from prison and she thought he had been trying to contact her.

Blackpool Magistrates Church

She had driven from her home on St Annes Road and intended to sleep in her car on a car park.