Drink and drug-driver nearly killed himself riding electric bike

Kyle Wood, 39, of Kingsmede, Blackpool, was seriously injured in an accident on Highfield Road on November 11 last year.

And Blackpool Magistrates were told he was riding with three different drugs in his system and while over the drink-driving limit.

Wood made his first appearance at court where he was given an immediate driving ban after he admitted drink-driving and three offences of drug-driving .

Blackpool Magistrates Court

The drugs were cocaine, a cocaine derivative and ketamine.

He also admitted driving the the 1200 watt Leile bike without due care and attention, driving without a licence and without insurance.

The electric bike can reach speeds of over 35 miles per hour. Riders of the faster models must have a licence to drive them, according to UK traffic laws.