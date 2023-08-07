These were the scenes when emergency services gave the public a rare glimpse into how they rescue people during a road traffic accident.

The huge road safety event, held on Blackpool Tower Headland, involved a demonstration of what happens when emergency workers are called to a large-scale road traffic collision.

Crews from Blackpool Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, and the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust joined in with the life-like reenactment, on Sunday, August 06.

Paul Regan, Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, said: “RTCs involve a lot of partnership working – a lot more than people may initially think.

“The Alive to Drive event allows people to get a rare insight into the level of detail and teamwork that goes on between emergency services at the scene of a collision.”

Photos below show the scenes as fire and rescue workers demonstrated how they remove a person from a vehicle.

Clare Burscough, Road Safety Coordinator for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The Alive to Drive event is a great opportunity for the public to meet their local emergency services and learn about all aspects of road safety. We are delighted to have the support from so many partners for the event.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . wbegnews-carcrashcover-nw.jpg Credit: KC Photography Photo: KC Photography Photo Sales

2 . wbegnews-alivetodrive20-nw.jpg Getting the person out of the vehicle and to safety. Credit: KC Photography Photo: KC Photography Photo Sales

3 . wbegnews-alivetodrive19-nw.jpg Cutting away part of the vehicle to rescue the person inside. Credit: KC Photography Photo: KC Photography Photo Sales

4 . wbegnews-alivetodrive18-nw.jpg The demonstration took place on Blackpool Prom. Credit:: KC Photography Photo: KC Photography Photo Sales

5 . wbegnews-alivetodrive16-nw.jpg Saving lives. Credit: KC Photography Photo: KC Photography Photo Sales

6 . wbegnews-alivetodrive14-nw.jpg Cutting away the glass. Credit: KC Photography Photo: KC Photography Photo Sales

7 . wbegnews-alivetodrive13-nw.jpg Crowds gathered to watch the demo. Credit: KC Photography Photo: KC Photography Photo Sales

8 . wbegnews-alivetodrive11-nw.jpg Wetting the glass makes for an easier and cleaner break. Credit: KC Photography Photo: KC Photography Photo Sales