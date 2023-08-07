Dramatic scenes show how car crash victims are rescued by firefighters during a road traffic accident at the Alive To Drive on Blackpool Promenade
The huge road safety event, held on Blackpool Tower Headland, involved a demonstration of what happens when emergency workers are called to a large-scale road traffic collision.
Crews from Blackpool Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, and the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust joined in with the life-like reenactment, on Sunday, August 06.
Paul Regan, Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, said: “RTCs involve a lot of partnership working – a lot more than people may initially think.
“The Alive to Drive event allows people to get a rare insight into the level of detail and teamwork that goes on between emergency services at the scene of a collision.”
Photos below show the scenes as fire and rescue workers demonstrated how they remove a person from a vehicle.
Clare Burscough, Road Safety Coordinator for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The Alive to Drive event is a great opportunity for the public to meet their local emergency services and learn about all aspects of road safety. We are delighted to have the support from so many partners for the event.”