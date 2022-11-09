Dozens of police, paramedics and firefighters – and around 300 volunteers – were deployed to the streets to test how they would deal with a major incident.

From 6pm to midnight, the Promenade was teeming with first responders who rushed to help those ‘casualties’ injured in the ‘attack’.

At one point, gunshots were heard as armed officers stormed into Blackpool Tower’s foyer to confront the ‘terrorist’.

You can read more about the pre-planned exercise here.

Our photographer Neil Cross captured the dramatic scenes as they unfolded...

