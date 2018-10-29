Dozens of banned 'dangerous drivers' are still on Blackpool's roads

Dozens of “dangerous drivers” are still on the roads in Blackpool, despite racking up enough points for a ban.

Analysis of DVLA data reveals that 62 drivers in the Blackpool area have managed to dodge a ban after being given 12 or more penalty points on their licence – the usual threshold for losing a licence.

Road safety charity Brake has slammed the current system, which it says is allowing “repeat offenders” to exploit loopholes in the law.

Currently, if a driver can convince a magistrate that they, or an innocent party such as a family member, will face ‘exceptional hardship’ as a result of losing their licence they may be permitted to keep it.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns at Brake, said it is “hugely concerning” that so many offenders are being allowed to keep driving.

He said: “By ignoring the exploitation of the ‘exceptional hardship’ loophole that allows unsafe drivers to remain on our roads, the Government and courts are complicit in increasing the risk to the public.

“This dangerous loophole must be dealt with as a matter of urgency so that drivers who reach 12 points are automatically disqualified, protecting the general public from harm.

“Driving is a privilege, not a right and if that privilege is not exercised responsibly.”