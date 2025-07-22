Police are investigating a suspected double arson after two homes were targeted in Blackpool last night.

A police spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation following two suspected arsons.

“Our officers were called at 9.52pm yesterday (July 21) to Drummond Avenue in Blackpool following reports a lit object had been thrown towards a house.

“Thankfully the house did not catch fire and nobody was injured.

The scene of the car fire in Summerville Avenue, Staining last night (July 21) | Submitted

“At 11.16pm we were then called by our colleagues at the fire service who had extinguished a car fire on the driveway of a property in Summerville Avenue in Staining.

“Nobody was injured and work is ongoing to establish whether the fire was of a suspicious origin.

“While we are at the early stages of our investigations, we are keep an open mind about whether the incidents are linked.

“Nobody has been arrested at this time, though we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating both matters.

“Residents will see an increased police presence in both areas as reassurance for residents.

“If you have any information or concerns, please stop an officer and say hello.

“Anyone with information or footage which could assist our investigations is asked to call 101, quoting log 1630 of 21st July 2025.”