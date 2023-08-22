A 10-year-old boy was left bleeding and screaming after a dog bit him on the face outside a pub last night (Monday, August 21).

Ambulance crews were called to The Thomas Drummond, a Wetherspoon pub, in London Street after the boy was bitten at around 7.30pm.

The dog’s owner was reportedly inside the pub at the time and had left his dog tied up outside the entrance.

After he was made aware of what had happened, the man reportedly made a hasty exit with his dog, while customers and staff called for an ambulance.

The youngster suffered bites to his arm and face and was treated by ambulance crews at the scene. He was taken to hospital but the ambulance service said the boy wasn’t seriously injured.

Lancashire Police were made aware of the incident and said enquiries are ongoing to trace the dog and its owner.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at about 7.30pm yesterday (Monday, August 21) to a report that a ten-year-old boy had been bitten by a dog on London Street, Fleetwood.