Lancashire’s top heart surgeon who was accused of having a ‘God’ complex when he was found guilty of 12 offences of sexually assault has appeared in court for sentencing.

Amal Bose is the former head ofLancashire Cardiac Centre at Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s Cardiovascular. The specialist heart unit that sees patients transported for treatment from across the county.

Earlier this year he was found guilty at Preston Crown Court of 12 counts of sexual assault towards colleagues.

The 55-year-old of Main Road, Thurnham near Lancaster was also cleared by a jury of two other counts of sexual assault.

The prosecution said Bose, was a "highly sexualised man" who touched colleagues inappropriately and whose banter was often laden with sexual innuendo.

Bose denied ever sexually assaulting any colleagues and said his behaviour amounted to "flirting".

But the prosecution said Bose had a "God complex" and felt he could get away with anything.

Surgeon Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria Hospital | nw

The surgeon was alleged to have groped various colleagues on the bottom and breast, put his hand inside another's dress and also flicked another's nipple.

He was also said to have told a colleague eating a lollipop "I've got something better for you to suck on."

He is also alleged to have told another "I would love to tie you up".

Some of his victims were so affected by his behaviours they moved roles to avoid him, changed work patterns or called in sick.” | Blackpoool Police

Bose and some witnesses told the trial that banter was part of the behaviour at the hospital. All the offences were alleged to have happened between 2017 and 2022.

The court heard there was a WhatsApp chat group called "Cardiac Sluts”, but the prosecution claimed that Bose's behaviour went far beyond "banter" and his behaviour was upsetting and intimidating for staff.

His reputation was such that when a young attractive member of staff started work, others told her "Amal will like you”.

Appearing at Preston Crown Court earlier today, the former consultant sat in the docks as the prosecution summed up their case for the Judge.

Judge Ian Unsworth KC said Bose was of previous good character and he wanted to get the full facts before sentencing.

The two-day sentencing hearing will conclude tomorrow.