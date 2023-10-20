News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Disgraced Ansdell lawyer given ‘last chance’ to avoid jail by judge after breaching alcohol monitoring order

A former lawyer from Ansdell was warned he was being given one last chance to avoid jail after breaching an alcohol monitoring order.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michael Gregson – a former solicitor – appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 19).

The 48-year-old, of Rossall Road, Ansdell, admitted three breaches of a previously imposed alcohol monitoring order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A charge of tampering with the monitoring equipment was withdrawn.

Most Popular
A former lawyer was given one last chance to avoid jail after breaching an alcohol monitoring orderA former lawyer was given one last chance to avoid jail after breaching an alcohol monitoring order
A former lawyer was given one last chance to avoid jail after breaching an alcohol monitoring order

The judge said: “It seems today you might have accepted that you need help for your drink problem.

“This is your last chance. You really are at risk of going to prison.”

At an earlier hearing, magistrates heard how at one stage Gregson was living in a garden shed at a former girlfriend’s home.

He now has a flat.

His lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, said: “He has to move forward and he does not want to go to prison so he must do what probation tells him.”