A former lawyer from Ansdell was warned he was being given one last chance to avoid jail after breaching an alcohol monitoring order.

Michael Gregson – a former solicitor – appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 19).

The 48-year-old, of Rossall Road, Ansdell, admitted three breaches of a previously imposed alcohol monitoring order.

A charge of tampering with the monitoring equipment was withdrawn.

The judge said: “It seems today you might have accepted that you need help for your drink problem.

“This is your last chance. You really are at risk of going to prison.”

At an earlier hearing, magistrates heard how at one stage Gregson was living in a garden shed at a former girlfriend’s home.

He now has a flat.