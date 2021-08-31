Detectives release CCTV of hooded Poulton assault suspect

Blackpool CID say the man, seen on CCTV wearing a black hooded Puma top, grey joggers and a face mask, is believed to be responsible for an assault in Elm Court, off Garstang Road West, on Thursday, May 6.

Lancashire Police has not released any further details about the incident, but is asking anyone who might recognise the suspect to get in touch.

DC Danny Farrell said: "We are investigating an assault that occurred at Elm Court, Poulton-le-Fylde on Thursday, May 6 and the male pictured is believed to be responsible.

"If you recognise this person or have any other information that may assist us with our enquires, please contact DC 4096 Danny Farrell, Blackpool CID on 01253 604157 or email [email protected]"

Blackpool CID have been approached for further details about the incident.

