Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find

Lancashire Police faced fresh criticism after inspectors examined the way the force ran its custody facilities.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons and HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found the use of force by custody staff was “not always managed well”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors also found the dignity of the detainee was not always protected when clothing was removed, with some remaining naked in their cell.

“Although anti-rip clothing is left in the cell with the detainee, some remain naked, and they are given little or no encouragement to put it on,” the report said.

It added anti-rip safety suits were “used too often and without sufficient justification.”

“The removal of clothing and replacement with an anti-rip suit is sometimes in response to the behaviour of the detainee rather than the assessed risk the behaviour poses,” inspectors said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes it is solely because the detainee won’t answer the risk assessment questions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, inspectors found custody personnel treated detainees “respectfully” and were “generally patient and reassuring during their interactions with them.”

“Privacy for detainees is generally well maintained,” they added.

“Detainees are suitably dressed when walking around the suite, but their dignity isn’t always protected when clothing is removed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report concluded the force should make sure the use of anti-rip safety suits is “fully justified as the most appropriate way of managing the detainee’s risks.”

Inspectors added: “It [the constabulary] should robustly oversee the use of force in custody to assure itself and others that when force is used it is necessary, justified and proportionate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Custody personnel should take steps to maintain detainee dignity to avoid them remaining naked in their cells.”

The inspection was conducted jointly by HMICFRS and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said he valued the feedback and would take action.

He added: “I’m pleased the inspection found that Lancashire Constabulary has a clear structure and systems to provide safe and respectful custody services, and has made good progress in improving custody services since the last inspection.

“Whilst my Fighting Crime Plan means the Constabulary are making more arrests and taking more enforcement action, it is important that people in the custody of the Constabulary are treated with respect and dignity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore I welcome the findings in this report that highlight where there is more to be done, and I will hold the Chief Constable to account in continuing the progress of improving standards in custody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said they were working with the Police and Crime Commissioner to “address the area of concern and 15 areas for improvements contained within the report.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “We welcome the publication of the recent HMICFRS report into the inspection visit to police custody suites in Lancashire and are committed to addressing the recommendations contained within the report.

“The HMICFRS have found that we have made good progress since the last inspection in 2016.