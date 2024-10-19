Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of local police officers from Lancashire Constabulary’s West Division (covering Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster, and Morecambe) have been honoured in the Excellence Awards for their service.

With the ceremony taking place at Ewood Park in Blackburn, the awards sought to highlight the hard work and dedication of officers and staff, emphasising the work taking place across the county to make communities safer.

"What a fantastic night at the Excellence Awards,” said Chief Superintendent Mike Gladwin. “It was a huge result for West Division, with some brilliant work being recognised. I am very proud to lead a Division with such dedicated and brave officers and staff. I look forward to celebrating more successes in the future.”

West Division winners:

Volunteer of the Year - Special Inspector Sonya Boden, winner / Special Inspector David Milligan, runner up

Special Inspector Boden joined the Special Constabulary in 2007, and became a Supervisor four years later. She often leads operations and supports Immediate Response teams. She has also worked on a number of events such as Lytham Festival, Blackpool Pride, and the National Firework Championships. Her impact goes beyond her team, with many officers and staff across the Division passing on their appreciation for her hard work.

Special Inspector Milligan has assisted local policing in Lancaster over a number of years. He has worked on a number of operations and events, and has been recognised for his work on Highest Point Festival. He provided structure, presence, and assistance, and managed a team of 10 throughout the event. He can be consistently relied upon to provide a calm and measured response, and is always approachable to both the public and colleagues.

Creativity and Innovation in Policing - Sergeant Luke Barber, runner up

Sergeant Barber was awarded for his innovation with the NICE2SHARE campaign, focused on using video evidence to solve crimes. He was described to have gone above and beyond by bidding for additional funding, presenting at events, and being fully responsive to the creative process. He is now involved with ongoing improvement of the campaign, which is in talks to be rolled out to other force areas.

Supporting Communities - PC Pete White, winner / Operation Babylon team, runners up

PC White was instrumental in securing a Community Hub in Fleetwood. The area was known for prolific anti-social behaviour, and other crime. After meetings with a number of partner agencies, PC White was able to put plans in place to help open a Community Hub with facilities funded for a year, such as WiFi, external CCTV, and increased lighting. Partners now use the Hub to meet other professionals and service users. The area has become a better place to be and live, and community confidence levels have increased.

The Operation Babylon team set up the operation to engage and educate young people from Blackpool Community Trust. The children became detectives for the week and investigated a fictitious crime from start to finish including working with CSI, experienced detectives, and the Crown Prosecution Service. The operation built positive relationships between these young people and the police, and the team have been invited back to run the operation again next year.

Rising Star - Evidence Review Officer Savannah Preston, winner

ERO Preston is described by her colleagues as "one in a million". She has been recognised for her passion for her role, and she has alleviated pressures due to her varied knowledge and expertise. She is known as a 'go-to' colleague and her dedication to the Constabulary shines.

Outstanding Leadership - Detective Chief Inspector Jill Riley, runner up

Detective Chief Inspector Riley has been the Senior Investigating Officer on Operation Bermuda since the beginning of November 2018. DCI Riley is described to "always put the victims and families first", and has worked with over 100 families during the investigation. As a leader, DCI Riley has shown resilience and strength, managed many complexities of the investigation, and always made time for her staff's welfare and progression.

Lifetime Achievement - Sergeant James Whitlock

Sergeant Whitlock was awarded for his generous support and willingness to help other colleagues throughout his 30 year service. His leadership and professionalism has seen him manage a range of incidents. He is known to 'lead from the front', ensuring safety of the public, his team, and colleagues.