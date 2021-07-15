'Day of action' sees Lancashire Police carry out stop checks on Blackpool drivers

Lancashire Police said officers stopped a total of 28 vehicles during its 'day of action' in Blackpool, Lancaster and Morecambe in a 'day of action' on Thursday, July 8

Motorists in the resort were pulled over for stop checks on Thursday, July 8 as part of 'Op Guardian' - an ongoing operation to crack down on people using the road network to commit crime.

Lancashire Police said officers stopped and searched a total of 28 vehicles during its 'day of action' in Blackpool, Lancaster and Morecambe.

Drivers were not chosen at random, said the force. Instead, each stop check was based on 'intelligence' or a reasonable amount of suspicion.

Lancashire Police's Tact Ops squad was involved in the operation, codenamed ‘Op Guardian’, which has been set up to disrupt criminal activity on the county's roads, such as transporting drugs and stolen vehicles.

It said the stop searches led to a stolen vehicle being seized and a number of drivers reported for a range of suspected offences.

One person was arrested for failing to appear at court, a quantity of drugs was seized from another vehicle, and several people were reported for summons for offences including driving without insurance.

The force said it plans to hold a 'day of action' every month in a different area of the county each time.

Insp Rob Conolly-Perch, of Lancashire Police, said: "This was the second day of action held as part of Operation Guardian, and on this occasion we based ourselves in the west of the county.

"We understand the impact that criminality has on local communities and we are determined to tackle it.

"We are also aware of how frustrating it is for law-abiding roads users when they know people are driving without insurance, tax, MOT or even a licence.

"Hopefully these days of action show that we are taking these concerns seriously."

