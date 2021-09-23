Daughters of Manchester Arena bomb victim Jane Tweddle express gratitude to those who helped her

The mum of Harriet, Lily and Isabelle Taylor had accompanied a friend to Manchester whose teenage daughter attended the Ariana Grande concert.

Ms Tweddle, 51, a receptionist at South Shore Academy, was heading for the exit of the City Room foyer when the explosion took place and collapsed soon after.

A member of the public went to assist, together with a British Transport Police constable, after he saw her friend leaning over her and shouting for help. He knelt next to her and tried to comfort Ms Tweddle, the inquiry heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Tweddle, 51, was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

He went to check on his own daughter who was waiting in his car and when he returned the police officer was still there but he thought Ms Tweddle’s breathing had deteriorated and she was bleeding heavily. He continued to try and reassure her, he added, but believed he saw her die when he was with her.

Two police constables and an Arena first aider went on to perform CPR and a defibrillator was later used in a bid to revive her, but chest compressions were stopped at 10.59pm and Ms Tweddle was covered with clothing.

A post-mortem examination concluded she died from a neck injury and a later forensic pathological review found it was unsurvivable even with prompt medical attention at the scene.

Harriet attended the inquiry with her partner Josh, while other family members watched from home.

Lawyer Duncan Atkinson read out a family tribute to a “much loved mum, daughter, sister, aunty and friend”.

He said: “She was her daughters’ warrior mum. She taught them to be kind and to stick together. She made their house full of love and laughter. Jane’s outlook on life continues to inspire them. Her daughters will always be grateful for those who did their best to help their beloved mum on the night of 22nd May 2017.”

Ms Tweddle was also “cherished ” by the young people whose lives she touched while working there, the inquiry heard.