Tributes have been paid to a man whose body was tragically found near the M61 on Monday (January 8).

Police responded to reports of a body found off Station Road in Horwich at around 6.30am, with crime scene investigators called to the scene.

Greater Manchester Police initially described his death as 'unexplained' but a post-mortem examination has since taken place and the force has confirmed there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

He has been formally identified as 47-year-old Stephen Leyland. An inquest into his death is expected to open in due course.

Stephen's daughter, Abbie, paid tribute to her dad, saying: “He was just the most amazing dad and grandad and made the world magical, he's was always such a strong person in my life!"

Stephen's daughter, Abbie, said: “He was just the most amazing dad and grandad and made the world magical, he's was always such a strong person in my life!

“He was my best friend and I can't comprehend that he is not here right now, there was no one closer than me and my dad. My heart is absolutely broken there's so much I could say about him but right now I'm just lost for words.

“I just hope he's happy now and at peace, I love him so much.

“I am so heartbroken for Arlie, he really stepped up as a grandad and loved him like his own child, Arlie was always so happy around him and he always made the best efforts with him that I can’t thank him enough for.