Daniel John Twigg was outdoors with several dogs in Carr Lane, Milnrow, before he was found with serious injuries on Sunday (May 15).

He was treated by paramedics but later pronounced dead at hospital.

A 48-year-old man was arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after handing himself into police.

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday (May 17).

"Daniel was a happy, kind and caring little boy who was loved by all who knew him," his family said in a statement.

"He loved Paw Patrol and playing with his brother and sister. He also loved being around animals – especially his pony, Splash.

"He brought us many laughs and was a comical character. He was brave, intelligent and full of many characteristics."

Daniel John Twigg died after a dog attack in Carr Lane, Milnrow. (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

The family asked for their privacy to be respected, adding: "Daniel loved being with his whole family and will be missed by all."

Several dogs were seized following the attack including a Cane Corso, which was humanely destroyed, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said it was looking at previous incidents involving dogs at the home.

GMP also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "due to previous contact".

Det Chief Insp Gina Brennand said the force was working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the boy's death.

"We understand this incident has had an impact on the community but we ask members of the public and the media to refrain from speculating whilst we complete our investigation and any subsequent proceedings are concluded," she added.

Anyone with information should call 0161 856 5413 quoting Operation Guernsey.

Information can also be reported online HERE.