‘Dangerous man’ wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool
The public have been urged not to approach a ‘dangerous man’ who has links to Blackpool.
Radcliffe Lewis - who also goes by the names ‘Blake’, ‘Blue’ and ‘Dogz’ - is wanted on recall to prison.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Lewis is a dangerous man, particularly towards women, and we would ask that you do not approach him.”
The 44-year-old is described as 5ft 10in – 6ft tall, bald and has brown eyes.
He has links to Blackpool, Carlisle and Stockport.
Call 999 for immediate sightings of Lewis.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call Lancashire Police on 101.