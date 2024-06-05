Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Call 999 for immediate sightings.

The public have been urged not to approach a ‘dangerous man’ who has links to Blackpool.

Radcliffe Lewis - who also goes by the names ‘Blake’, ‘Blue’ and ‘Dogz’ - is wanted on recall to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radcliffe Lewis is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Lewis is a dangerous man, particularly towards women, and we would ask that you do not approach him.”

The 44-year-old is described as 5ft 10in – 6ft tall, bald and has brown eyes.

He has links to Blackpool, Carlisle and Stockport.

Call 999 for immediate sightings of Lewis.