A dangerous Blackpool sex offender who raped a teenager and abused a 12-year-old child has been jailed.

Colin Milton, from Blackpool, repeatedly raped and physically assaulted a 16-year-old girl who he was in a relationship with.

The 58-year-old was aged 36 at the time of the offences which took place between 2003 and 2005 in the Middlesbrough area.

| Cleveland Police

A court heard how Milton used to lock the girl in the house to prevent her from leaving.

In April 2021, the victim reported the offences to Cleveland Police and an investigation began with specialist detectives from the Historic Investigations Unit.

At the time of the offences, the court heard the girl was too afraid to disclose what Milton was doing as he made threats to harm her family.

During the investigation, detectives uncovered Milton had also sexually abused a 12-year-old girl while at a property in the Middlesbrough area.

When Milton attended an interview to be questioned on the offences, he gave a prepared statement denying the allegations and answered no comment.

Milton, who pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday (February 24) to be sentenced for rape, false imprisonment and three counts of indecency with a child.

The judge sentenced him to 26 years. He will serve 21 years in prison and a five year extended licence on release.

Following sentencing, Detective Constable Kate Brodie, from Cleveland Police’s Historic Investigations Unit, said: “This has been a harrowing ordeal for both women who have had to live with this torment and trauma for more than two decades.

“They both showed incredible courage to come forward and then to continue supporting the police to ensure they receive the rightful justice for the pain and torment Milton has caused to them both.

“Through their bravery and determination, we have been able to place a dangerous sex offender behind bars where he can no longer cause harm to anyone else.

“Milton will have no doubt thought he had gotten away with his heinous crimes through the passage of time, however it is never too late to be rightfully punished and he is now where he deserves to be, behind bars.

“We will always pursue those who cause harm to people in our communities, and we will never stop seeking justice and placing those offenders in prison.

“There are detectives who specialise in investigating child sexual offences, and I would encourage anyone who has been a victim to please come forward.”