'Dangerous' and 'anti-social driving' reported in Blackpool as police crackdown on illegal car meets

CCTV released by police show cars speeding and drifting around the car park in Chapel Street, generating huge plumes of tyre smoke.

Dozens of people can also be seen standing on either side of the parking lot to watch the dangerous tricks.

Officers said they were now examining the CCTV footage to identify the offenders and "appropriate action" would be taken against those involved.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "This comes as a direct result of information from members of the public who are quite rightly very concerned about this behaviour," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

A social media post about the incident sparked a strong response online, with some residents arguing the drivers were "not causing any harm".

But police said their actions were dangerous, and one person was hospitalised with serious injuries "at a very similar organised car meet" in another force area.

Dozens of people descended on Chapel Street car park in Blackpool to perform "dangerous" car tricks, police said. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"We have a duty of care to members of the public and will not tolerate this behaviour," a spokesman added.