"Curious how this holiday camp is still running": readers react to Michael Doherty absconding from Kirkham Prison

Gazette readers have been generally unimpressed with the news that yet another person has absconded from Kirkham Prison.

Lancashire police are hunting Michael Doherty, a convicted thief with a tattoo of "Mary" on his arm, who absconded from Kirkham Prison on Saturday, June 29.

Officers released a public appeal for Doherty's whereabouts, who was convicted of offences including burglary and dangerous driving in November 2018.

Here is how some readers reacted on Facebook:

"Just curious how this holiday camp is still running with the high escape figures well barely escape they walk out the door."

James Cowell

"Another week another runner!"

Aaron Matthews

"I'm assuming he pressed the buzzer on his way out. Waited at the bus stop with the staff who take public transport and even got some change from one of them to pay the fare?"

Will Stavros Banks

"Is there anyone left inside this hotel????"

Dave Smith

"Kirkham, bringing a whole new meaning to Prison..."

Neil Taylor

"Every other month it seems!? What the hell is the point of this place! People stay longer on holiday, than they do in this place"

Joanne Smith