A home in Argosy Avenue, Grange Park, was slapped with a three-month closure order on Wednesday, May 18.

The order was issued after community intelligence led to officers identify a vulnerable person who was being “taken advantage of”.

Police said the victim’s home had been overrun by people intent on using it for criminality – often know as cuckooing.

“Blackpool police are committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community and we will use all powers available in order to do so,” a spokesman for the force said.

A closure order makes it an offence for persons to access a premises where there has been, or is likely to be affected by, offensive or criminal behaviour.

Police worked in partnership with Blackpool Council Public Protection Team and Blackpool Coastal Housing to obtain the order.

What is cuckooing?

It is the practice of someone, or a number of people, taking over a person's home.

The person is usually vulnerable and will often struggle to defend themselves against the offenders.

Once they gain control, gangs move in with the risk of domestic abuse, sexual exploitation and violence.

What are the signs of cuckooing?

According to Crimestoppers, signs that 'cuckooing' may be going on at a property include:

- An increase in people entering and leaving

- An increase in cars or bikes outside

- Possible increase in anti-social behaviour

- Increasing litter outside

- Signs of drugs use

- Lack of healthcare visitors

Click HERE to find out more.

If you know of any person who may be the victim of cuckooing, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.