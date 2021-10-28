Crime property on Blackpool's Grange Park closed to protect vulnerable residents

A property in Grange Park, Blackpool, has been shut down via a Closure Order

Police said the activities at the property were related to Class A distribution and the order was the result of agencies working together.

The Order will last three months with an option to extend it should there be further issues.

Police said: "This was the result of the Councils Public Protection Team, Blackpool Coastal Housing’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team and the Neighbourhood Policing team working in partnership to tackle anti-social behaviour and the exploitation of vulnerable people in the community."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Supt Karen Edwards recently reiterated her commitment to keeping people safe and not tolerating criminality or anti-social behaviour and will work with the local community to bring to justice those who insist on causing harm to good law abiding citizens.