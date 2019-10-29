Crackdown under way after taxis targeted by youths with stones in Blackpool

Youths have been targeting taxis with stones – and police want to work with drivers to find the culprits.

Blackpool Police are currently investigating a number of offences of youths throwing stones at taxis and other vehicles throughout Blackpool.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon (October 29), a police spokesman said that they are "concerned that this act of criminal damage may cause a serious accident".

As part of their response police will be looking to work with the taxi companies and identify these youths.

The spokesman added: "During the half term holiday, do you know where your children are and what they are doing?

"Drivers, if you have any dashcam footage or any information please contact us on 101 or via independent charity Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"We are actively seeking those responsible for the recent offences so if you have been throwing stones at vehicles expect a knock at the door."