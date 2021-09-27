Crackdown on 'illegal and nuisance' off-road motorbikes in Blackpool

Codenamed Operation Propulsion, it will see officers patrolling areas where residents have highlighted concerns, including Boundary Park in the Grange Park area and fields adjacent to Lawson Road near Stanley Park.

Lancashire Police said officers will use a range of powers to seize bikes that are being used illegally and prosecute those committing offences.

Temporary Chief Insp Mark Douglas said: "Local residents have told us that this is a problem in Blackpool and it is affecting their quality of life. This operation is about taking action to address these concerns and make the area safer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Not only does the illegal use cause noise issues and damage to our land and roads, riders also pose a danger to pedestrians, themselves and other road users.

"We will be looking to remove bikes from nuisance and illegal riders, bringing those responsible for committing offences before the courts – but we need local residents to work with us.

"If you see motorcycle nuisance and associated anti-social behaviour, report it to us and help us take action."

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner added: "Anti-social behaviour is a blight on communities and one of the most common issues that is raised with me for our police to do more on.

"This type of targeted, intelligence-led operation is doing just that, addressing the concerns that have been raised by people in Blackpool and we are responding to that call.

"The overwhelming majority of people in Lancashire just want to go about their lives free from crime and the impact of anti-social behaviour, in various forms, can be extremely damaging for those made to suffer through the selfishness of others.

"I am unapologetic in my commitment to get tough on anti-social behaviour and take back our streets from those who make some people's everyday lives a misery, whilst working with partners to prevent young people becoming involved in anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity within our neighbourhoods."

The operation is running as a pilot in Blackpool before it is rolled out across Lancashire.

You can report any issues in your area to the police via lancashire.police.uk/reportonline or by calling 101.