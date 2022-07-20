As well as reporting drivers for no insurance or MOTs, officers have been involved in covert operations to stop cars where drivers were wanted for other crimes across the country.
In one case, a suspect wanted on suspicion of kidnap was apprehended, and in other, a suspect wanted for sexual assault was found in a car.
For more on what the county’s road police have been up to this week, click on the pictures below.
1. Excess speed
This gold BMW X5 was seen at excess speed on the M65.
When police pulled the driver over, they found the vehicle had no MOT since May and no insurance.
The vehicle was seized and the driver reported for all offences.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Wanted for kidnap
This vehicle was stopped in Blackpool when it flagged up as potentially containing a man wanted for a kidnap offence in the West Midlands.
Officers found that it did, and the man was arrested without incident on behalf of police in Birmingham.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. wlepnews-20-07-22-road3-nw-upload.jpg
This car was followed by police from junction 4 to junction 3 of the M55 as it made its way from Blackpool at speeds in excess of 100mph.
The driver will be summoned to appear before Magistrates over the offence.
Photo: Followed on the motorway
4. Car seized
This Vauxhall Astra was stopped by patrols in Three Nooks, Preston.
The female driver was not insured to drive the vehicle. She old officers her friend was supposed to add her to the policy but hadn't.
She was given six penalty points on her licence, a £300 fine and the vehicle was seized.
Photo: Lancs Police