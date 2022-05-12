COURT NEWS: These are the latest cases heard by Blackpool Magistrates

Decorator Anthony Walmsley, 30, of St Albans Road, Blackpool, admitted drug driving and was fined £635 and banned from the road for a year.

A 21-year-old man rolled a cannabis joint as he travelled by train to Preston -.

But a fellow passenger saw what James Finlay had done and when Finlay, of Garstang Road North, Wesham, left the train at Preston, he was met by police who foundthe joint behind his ear.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Finlay admitted cannabis possession and was given a six month conditional discharge.

A police officer went to the aid of a visitor to Blackpool and re-parked his car safely.

Officers knew that Radoslaw Pupin had too much to drink to get behind the wheel.

But the 37-year-old from Fern Street, Bolton, disregarded police advice.

When officers drove by the parking spot later the car had gone.

They saw Pupin at the wheel pulled him up and he failed a roadside breath test.

Later, he refused a second test at the police station, claiming he had medical issues because he had undergone a liver transplant.

Pupin admitted refusing to give a sample and he was given a 12 week jail term suspended for 18 months.

He was banned from the road for 30 months and must do 150 hours unpaid work and pay £378 costs.

A 32-year-old Poulton man has been remanded in custody pending his trial for an alleged breach of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Charlie Oliver, of Tithebarn Court, denied the breach in which he is alleged by police to have used an alias name, Chris Lewis, without registering it with police .

District Judge Ian Barnesrefused Oliver bail and his trial will take place at Preston Crown Court on June 8.

A 45-year-old Blackpool man accused of possessing illegal sexual images of children has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Christopher Campbell, of Argyll Road, is accused of having 27 prohibited images.

He did not enter a plea at Blackpool Magistrates Court which sent him on bail to the higher court on June 8.

A man fled police by jumping over a garden fence.

Officers had been called to a domestic incident which started when a man cleared his belongings from his ex partner’s home.

Kyle Sadler, 27, of Withnell Road, admitted obstructing police .

He was ordered to pay a £40 fine and £119 costs .

The court heard Sadler was caught by officers two days later.

A 23-year old Thornton electrician failed a police roadside drug swipe.

But when Connor Leach was taken into custody to do a full blood test for cannabis he refused to give a sample.

Leach, of Birch Avenue, admitted the refusal.

The court heard that he had been pulled over by police worried about some aspects of his driving.

Leach was banned from the road for a year and must pay £419 in fines and costs.

A professional croupier took a gamble when he chose to drive himself home.

Police followed Billy Brewerand saw him travel above the speed limit down Blackpool Promenade and narrowly miss another vehicle when he turned into Bonny Street.

Brewer, 27, of Kirkham Avenue, Blackpool, was more than twice the legal limit .

Brewer‘s lawyer, Steven Townley, said Brewer had decided to drive after failing to get a taxi.