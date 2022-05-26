Stewart Karl Garrett of The Jolly Sailor apartments, Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood, facesd three allegations when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Garrett is charged with possessing a CS gas weapon in public during an alleged incident over the ownership of an £4,000 electric scooter.

He is further charged with cannabis possession and assaulting David Douthwaite with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm in an attack using baseball bats and an axe.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

All charges relate to incidents in Fleetwood between May 22 to May 25.

Prosecutor Graham Tindall said three suspects were still at large and a firearm, thought to have been discharged at the scene was still missing.

Magistrates remanded him in custody and sent him for trial at Preston Crown Court on where he will appear on June 29.

Defence lawyer Gerry Coyle said his client denied being involved in any sort of violence in scenes which followed demands for the return of the e-bike from the Douthwaite family.