Court News: Father and son among 8 accused of speeding ticket scam

The first of eight accused of perverting the course of justice over a two year period appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

They included father and son Christopher Astin, 61, of Kipling Court and Christen Astin, 34, of Sherborne Road.

They are accused of committing acts with intent to pervert the course of justice by providing motorists who have been caught speeding with false names and addresses and subsequently using the false names to admit offences allowing the original offenders to cheat prosecution.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

The others accused are charged with allowing their details to be used.