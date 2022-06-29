Court news: A round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court

Billy O'Reilly, 30, of St Heliers's Road was bailed by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at the town's magistrates court.

O'Reilly is charged with assaulting his partner causing her actual bodily harm during an incident on June 26 in which he allegedly tried to put a wardrobe on her.

He is also charged with criminal damage to an oven door.

Blackpool Magistratres Court

He pleaded not guilty to both offences and was bailed by the judge after electing trial at Preston Crown Court.

An engineer's decision to drive a friend's car home from a restaurant proved costly.

Police pulled over Richard Butler, 42, because they believed he was going too fast.

And a breath test revealed Butler, of Cornwall Avenue, North Shore, to be almost twice the legal limit.

Butler pleaded guilty to drink driving on June 12 this year.

His lawyer Steven Townley said: "He often works overseas and is heavily reliant on being able to drive. This will have a big impact."

Butler was ordered to pay £635 in fines and costs and was banned from driving for 18 months.

A man slipped on grass as he tried to evade police.

Officers had been following Alex Snape's car in the early hours on June 8.

Snape, 30, of Clarendon Road, St Annes, apologised and admitted drink driving at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He was banned from the road for a year and ordered to pay £516 in financial punishments.

A Blackpool woman charged with four breaches of her criminal behaviour order has had a warrant issued for her arrest.

Chantelle Fitton, 27, of Lord Street, is subject to an order which bans her from parts of the town centre.

Blackpool Magistrates issued the warrant after she failed to turn up for her hearing on Tuesday.

A woman's increasing drug habit landed her in court after a shoplifting spree.

Clare Snowden, 38, of Hornby Road, Blackpool, admitted six shoplifting offences when she appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

She also admitted two assaults – one by throwing water over a member of shop staff.

The second assault involved her spitting in the face of a security staff.

Sentencing her, the judge said: "These are a serious series of offences involving people doing their public duty. There must be a deterrent."

She jailed Snowden for a total of 24 weeks.

A Fleetwood woman has admitted being drunk and disorderly.

Blackpool Magistrates ordered Clare Bailey, 39, of Warrenhurst Avenue, Fleetwood, to pay £239 in fines and costs after she was found drunk on Well Lane, Larbreck, on June 2.

A young man decided to escape a family row by driving to a friend's.

But the slow rate of his driving caught the attention of the public and he was reported to police.

When the Citroen he was driving was stopped Lewis Hopkin, 18, of Lauderdale Avenue, Anchorsholme, was found to have no insurance or full driving licence.

He admitted both offences and a charge of failing to give a blood specimen on June 8.

He was ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work and was banned from driving for 18 months.

His lawyer Brett Chappell told Blackpool Magistrates Court: "This was wholly out of character and he is ashamed."

A man has denied being drunk in charge of a car near the Golden Eagle pub in Anchorsholme.

Blackpool Magistrates bailed Joel Watson, 27, of Whitefield Meadow, Bamber Bridge in Preston.

Watson is alleged to have committed the offence on May 28.

His trial will take place on September 12.

A man has admitted stealing bottled water worth £5.99.

Darren McCaul, 39, of Warren Street, Fleetwood, was caught on CCTV at Home Bargains in the town.