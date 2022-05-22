The 38-year-old was serving a jail term for harassing his former girl friend.

But letters he wrote to her from jail may have appeared harmless they revealed Mullins of Wellington Road North, Stockport, was still trying to control her.

She was forced to move home with her family and arm her new property with cameras as she knew Mullins was due to be released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates COurt

Now Mullins' release has been delayed after he was given 48 weeks jail by Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He admitted three charges of harassment by breaching a restraining order.

A 40-year-old chef was jailed for 36 weeks at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Shamrys Yousaf, 40, of Bardsway, Cleveleys, admitted causing harassment in a Talbot Road charity shop.

He verbally abused staff and then damaged a children's' toy machine.

Police were called to the LGBT shop and the defendant called one officer a "white pig bastard".

He as arrested and searched and was found in possession of a knife.

The court heard Yousaf claimed the knife was for his work but could not explain why he hid it up his sleeve.

He admitted criminal damage, harassment, racially aggravated harassment and possessing the knife in public.

A 32-year-old Blackpool man has been remanded in custody awaiting trial for threatening a man with a knife and screwdriver.

Derek McDonald, 32, of Coronation Street, Blackpool, is accused of the offence in July last year on Osborne Road.

Blackpool Magistrates remanded him until his trial on June 8.

A Bispham man has denied stealing a bank card and trying to use it fraudulently.

Ryan Broxup, 47, of Kilmory Place, is charged with stealing a 70-year-old’s wallet containing the card

He pleaded not guilty to two allegation of using the card

Blackpool Magistrates fixed his trial date on July 27. He was bailed.

A Blackpool man has been bailed subject to a curfew .

Kieron Lonsdale, 31, of Birchway Avenue, faces three allegations.

They are: Causing criminal damage to a Range Rover car, assault and possessing an offensive weapon in public.