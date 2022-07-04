Court latest: Today's cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Aaron Clarkson, 39, of Ennerdale Avenue, Warton, was remanded in custody by Blackpool Magistrates.

He is also charged with the theft of the woman's mobile phone and intentionally trying to strangle her during an incident at their home on July 2.

Clarkson will appear at Preston Crown Court on August 3.

Driver banned from the road for four years

A man drove down Blackpool Promenade in defiance of a ban, the town's magistrates heard.

Ground worker Kyle Atkinson, 28, of Devonshire Road, admitted disqualified driving, drink driving and having no insurance.

Atkinson was pulled up by police investigating another matter prosecutor Carl Gaffney told the court.

The court heard that Atkinson had a record of driving offences including a prison term.

Sentencing him, bench chairman Nigel Kilgallon told him: “Your record is appalling with a complete disregard for the law.”

He was sentenced to 24 weeks jail suspended for two years. He was banned from driving for four years.

He must wear an alcohol monitoring tag for 120 days and do 10 rehabilitation days.

Son faces trial over restraining order allegation

A 35-year-old Blackpool man has denied breaching a restraining order.

Jonny Franks, of Pennine Close, was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates until his trial on September 19.

He is alleged to have gone to his father's home on Woolman Road in breach of a restraining order imposed on November 20, 2021.

Man denies criminal damage

A man has denied criminal damage to a car.

Lee Hollinshead is alleged to have caused £500 worth of damage to a car said in court to be the personal property of a serving policeman.