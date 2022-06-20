Leonard Duffy stole alcohol and TV equipment worth £1,703 on September 17 last year, Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.

Magistrates sent the 43-year-old, of Elk View Court, Fleetwood, for sentence at Preston Crown Court where he will appear in August 19.

He was bailed on condition he dies not go to the cricket club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Malcolm Isherwood, prosecuting, said it was a pre planned burglary carried out in the early hours of the morning which required the use of transport.

A St Annes man who admitted assaulting his partner on June 18 has been bailed by Blackpool Magistrates.

Sooriyakumar Kandiah, of St Andrew’s Road South, will next appear at court on July 22 after pre sentence reports are prepared.

As terms of his bail he must not enter St Andrew’s Road South and live at an address in Thornton Cleveleys.

A Blackpool woman who carried out what the prosecution branded a ‘savage street attack’ has been sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court.

Marlyn Branche, 44, of Dale Street, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

She also admitted two charges of possessing class A and C drugs found on her after she was arrested for the assault on another female on July 4 last year.

Malcolm Isherwood, prosecuting, told Blackpool Magistrates that Branche had attacked her victim in the town centre.

He said: "It was a savage attack on the woman. She banged her head on the pavement and kicked her. The woman suffered a fractured wrist."

He successfully asked magistrates to send Branche to be sentenced at the higher court where she will appear on August 19.

A 77-year-old Blackpool woman has made her first court appearance on knife and hammer charges.

Josephine Wheatcroft, of East Side, South Shore, is alleged to have to threatened a police officer with a claw hammer.

She is further charged with possessing two knives in public during incidents at her home on June 17.

Blackpool Magistrates sent her to Preston Crown Court where she will enter pleas on July 20.

Wheatcroft appeared at the magistrates court on Monday, June 20.