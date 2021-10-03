Couple robbed at knifepoint in a Blackpool street

Onslow Road, Layton where the couple were robbed.

Officers say the suspect produced a blade and demanded a bag and a mobile phone.

The victims handed over the valuables and were uninjured in the incident.

The attack happened around midnight in Onslow Road, Layton. After snatching the items the offender ran off towards the Layton Cemetery area.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to a street robbery where a knife was produced.

"The man demanded a bag and a mobile phone from a man and his girlfriend. They handed over the items and they were unhurt.

"The suspect made off on foot towards the Layton Cemetery area."