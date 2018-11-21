Couple in court over meat cleaver raid on Blackpool shop

A couple have made their first appearance at court accused of armed robbery at Blackpool.

Ashley Platt, 30, and her partner Ashley Turner, 28, both of Holmfield Road, North Shore, Blackpool, are alleged to have threatened a 64-year-old shopkeeper with a meat cleaver during the offence.

The duo are charged with robbing the shopkeeper of £205 in cash at the Spar Shop, Dickson Road, about 7am on November 16.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court and asked for both defendants to be remanded in custody.

The couple’s defence lawyers did not ask for bail for their clients and added that the defendants had indicated they would plead guilty to the offence.

Platt and Turner were remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 19 by Blackpool magistrates.