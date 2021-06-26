Couple found dead from gunshot wounds at house in Southport

Police were called to the scene in Dinorwic Road, Southport, at 9.40am on Wednesday following the discovery of the man and woman.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found the woman died from a shotgun wound to the chest and the man died from a shotgun wound to the head.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinorwic Road, Southport

The couple have not yet been formally identified but next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.

Detective Superintendent Dave McCaughrean said: “The investigation is in the early stages. We have spoken to neighbours and carried out a number of enquiries and are satisfied we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Protecting our most vulnerable communities is one of the force’s priorities and we realise that being able to support and advise victims of domestic abuse has never been more important than it is now.

“We are committed to working with our communities and partners to tackle violence against women and girls and will continue to work closely with our local communities and partners to assess how we can work together going forward.

“There is support available to anyone who is or has experienced domestic abuse or has been affected by it in order that nobody else has to suffer in silence.”