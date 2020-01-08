Couple are fined over mass pub brawl in Blackpool

A couple have appeared at court where they admitted being involved in a mass brawl in a Blackpool pub.

The landlord of the Boars Head on Preston Old Road, Marton, called the police after some of the customers clashed using pool cues and balls as weapons.

The fight took place on October 19 last year in the early hours of the morning.

Simon Cooney, 31, of Cleves Court , Marton and his partner Maria Harris, 28, of Montrose Avenue, Blackpool, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Both admitted using threatening behaviour with intent to provoke unlawful violence.

Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said that Cooney and Harris both admitted their part in the fight and other brawlers are awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.

She said: “According to the landlord, who has five years’ experience, it was the worst fight he had come across.”

Cooney later told police he had drunk five pints of strong lager and six or seven double gins.

The prosecutor said: “He told police he had no recollection of what happened.”

The court was told Harris had gone to the aid of her boyfriend, who was on the floor of the pub being beaten up by two other men following an argument.

Steven Townley, defending for Harris, said: “There was an aggressive group who caused a problem and when matters kicked off between them and her boyfriend, she went to his aid.”

Cooney was given a year-long community order, which will see him have to do 100 hours unpaid work, undertake 10 rehabilitation days and pay £175 costs.

Harris was given 150 hours unpaid work and £175 costs.

The landlord of the Boars Head was not available for comment yesterday.