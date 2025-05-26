County Lines gang member jailed for using vulnerable teens to smuggle heroin and cocaine into Blackpool
The court heard how sharp eyed British Transport Police officers spotted two vulnerable 16-year-old boys at Blackpool station on December 13, 2023.
Officers established grounds for a search of the teenagers and one was found to be in possession of 50 wraps of cocaine, 39 wraps of heroin, a burner phone and £300 in cash. The other was carrying a knife.
Both boys divulged they were more than 130 miles from home.
Enquiries revealed the pair were being controlled and exploited via County Lines to deal drugs to make money for Lakan Illsley who was behind the operation.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Safeguarding measures were immediately implemented to ensure the boys’ safety and they were returned home.
Illsley was identified through the phone messages and arrested at the address of his girlfriend.
The 28-year-old, of Burton-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to two counts of Modern Day Slavery, Conspiracy to Supply Class A Drugs on 10 March.
He was sentenced to seven years and six months at Stafford Crown Court. He was also sentenced to two years and six months for a separate Staffordshire Police count of Conspiracy to Supply Crack Cocaine which he must serve consecutively.
Det Supt Craig Payne, from BTP’s County Lines Taskforce, said: “Illsley is a nasty individual, who, despite being a father himself, coerced and exploited children into travelling miles from home to sell drugs.
“County Lines gangs use a range of tactics to lure vulnerable young people into trafficking drugs, money and weapons on the rail network.
“Victims become trapped in a cycle of fear with people like Illsley controlling and manipulating them.
“We take a zero tolerance stance against anyone who profits from the exploitation of children. Just like with Illsley, we will relentlessly pursue those who target the vulnerable and safeguard their victims.
“Anyone with any information on this sort of activity is encouraged to text us on 61016.”