A ruthless County Lines gang member who used vulnerable teenagers to transport drugs into Blackpool has been jailed for 10 years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard how sharp eyed British Transport Police officers spotted two vulnerable 16-year-old boys at Blackpool station on December 13, 2023.

British Transport Police officers spotted two 16-year-old boys at Blackpool station on December 13, 2023. Officers established grounds for a search of the teenagers and one was found to be in possession of 50 wraps of cocaine, 39 wraps of heroin, a burner phone and £300 in cash. The other was carrying a knife. Both boys said they were more than 130 miles from home and were transporting the drugs on behalf of a County Lines drugs gang. | British Transport Police

Officers established grounds for a search of the teenagers and one was found to be in possession of 50 wraps of cocaine, 39 wraps of heroin, a burner phone and £300 in cash. The other was carrying a knife.

Both boys divulged they were more than 130 miles from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries revealed the pair were being controlled and exploited via County Lines to deal drugs to make money for Lakan Illsley who was behind the operation.

Lakan Illsley, 28, was sentenced to seven years and six month in prison | British Transport Police

Safeguarding measures were immediately implemented to ensure the boys’ safety and they were returned home.

Illsley was identified through the phone messages and arrested at the address of his girlfriend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old, of Burton-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to two counts of Modern Day Slavery, Conspiracy to Supply Class A Drugs on 10 March.

He was sentenced to seven years and six months at Stafford Crown Court. He was also sentenced to two years and six months for a separate Staffordshire Police count of Conspiracy to Supply Crack Cocaine which he must serve consecutively.

Officers established grounds for a search of the teenagers and one was found to be in possession of 50 wraps of cocaine, 39 wraps of heroin, a burner phone and £300 in cash. The other was carrying a knife. Both boys said they were more than 130 miles from home and were transporting the drugs on behalf of a County Lines drugs gang. | Lancashire Police

Det Supt Craig Payne, from BTP’s County Lines Taskforce, said: “Illsley is a nasty individual, who, despite being a father himself, coerced and exploited children into travelling miles from home to sell drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“County Lines gangs use a range of tactics to lure vulnerable young people into trafficking drugs, money and weapons on the rail network.

“Victims become trapped in a cycle of fear with people like Illsley controlling and manipulating them.

“We take a zero tolerance stance against anyone who profits from the exploitation of children. Just like with Illsley, we will relentlessly pursue those who target the vulnerable and safeguard their victims.

“Anyone with any information on this sort of activity is encouraged to text us on 61016.”