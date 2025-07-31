Blackpool Council’s Trading Standards team is urging consumers to be cautious following the discovery of counterfeit Labubu-style dolls being sold locally, which are potentially unsafe in the hands of children.

This follows reports about counterfeit Labubu-style dolls being identified and warnings issued by many other local authorities in the UK including Blackburn with Darwen.

The viral coveted dolls have taken the world by storm recently, dominating social media sites with their creepy smiling appearance.

They have flown off shelves and sparked long queues in shops worldwide and have even garnered the attention of celebrities with the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar sporting one.

During recent visits at a range of retail outlets, officers of Blackpool’s Trading Standards identified fake dolls that pose significant safety risks, including detachable parts that could present a choking hazard and potential exposure to harmful chemicals.

They are advising that such counterfeit items circumvent product safety standards making them unsafe and potentially dangerous.

So what exactly are Labubu dolls?

Labubu is a quirky monster character created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, and popularised through a collaboration with toy store Pop Mart.

Since gaining celebrity status they've gone viral as a fashion accessory.

In the UK, prices can range from £13.50 to £50, with rare editions going for hundreds of pounds on resale sites such as Vinted and eBay.

The dolls were launched by Chinese toy firm Pop Mart in 2019 and the buying frenzy shows no sign of relenting as profits continue to soar.

Councillor Paula Burdess, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene and Neighbourhoods, said: “Due to the growing popularity of these types of toys, we are seeing a rise in counterfeit versions entering the market.

“In Blackpool, we are taking this issue very seriously, and our Trading Standards team is working to remove them from the marketplace and actively pursuing those responsible.

“In addition to breaching toy safety laws, these counterfeit products may also lead to criminal investigations for offences under the Trademarks Act.”

Consumers are advised as follows when looking to buy branded products:

Buy from trusted retailers: Purchasing from reputable and well-established sellers increases the chances of receiving safe products and makes it easier to return items if an issue arises.

Look for a CE or UKCA mark, along with the name and address of a UK or EU-based supplier. These indicate that the product meets essential safety standards. Most toys should also include warnings and instructions for safe use.

Be cautious of bargains: If the price seems unusually low, it could be a red flag. Extremely cheap products may not meet required safety standards.

Members of the public who see these products for sale in Blackpool are urged to contact Trading Standards via email at [email protected].