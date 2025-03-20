A convicted stalker recently released from prison is wanted after reports of further harassment following his release.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Walmsley, 34, of St. David’s Road South, St Annes, is wanted as part of an ongoing investigation into reports of harassment and the breach of a restraining order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Walmsley, 34, is wanted as part of an ongoing investigation into harassment and the breach of a restraining order | Lancashire Police

Walmsley, formerly of Buxton Avenue, Blackpool, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to stalking at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on October 31.

The court heard that between July 22 and October 4 last year, the 34-year-old had harassed his victim with unwanted messages, emails, phone calls, and in-person contact, causing serious distress to the woman.

Magistrates imposed three restraining orders to remain in force until October 30, 2026, prohibiting contact with the victim and two other individuals.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £200 in costs and a £154 surcharge, with monthly instalments of £20 beginning November 28, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walmsley is suspected to have breached a restraining order since his release and further incidents of alleged harassment have been reported to police.

Wanted and ‘on the run’

Lancashire Police say Walmsley is aware that he is wanted and is evading arrest. The force is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: “The man pictured is Anthony Walmsley and he is wanted.

“Walmsley, 34, is wanted as part of an ongoing investigation into harassment and the breach of a restraining order. He knows we want to speak to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Walmsley, who has links to Blackpool, Lytham and St Annes, is 5ft 9 and has short light brown hair.

“If you have information on his whereabouts please email [email protected] or call 101 and quote log 0935 of December 17, 2024. For immediate sightings call 999.

A 34-year-old man from Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire,