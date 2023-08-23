Convicted sex offender wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool

A convicted sex offender who is wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool.

Richard Rogers is wanted on recall to prison and for failing to notify the police of his address.

The 43-year-old was jailed in October last year for a sexual assault on a woman.

Rogers is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. He may have a beard.

Have you seen Richard Rogers? He is wanted on recall to prison and for failing to notify the police of his address (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has links to Blackpool and the King’s Heath area of Birmingham.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected].