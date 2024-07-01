Convicted sex offender wanted on recall to prison has links across Lancashire
Richard Mason, from Blackburn, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.
The 36-year-old is described as 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with a balding head and dark beard.
Recent CCTV stills show he has trimmed his beard.
He often wears a baseball cap or beanie hat and speaks with a southern accent.
Richard has links to Blackburn, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, and Lytham.
If you have any information about Mason’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0426 of July 1.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.